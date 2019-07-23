Robert Rodriguez
Robert R. Rodriguez, a devout catholic, was called to his heavenly home on July 20, 2019, with loved ones by his side.
Robert R. Rodriguez was born on October 17,1949 in Corpus Christi, Tex. Robert was raised in Odessa, Tx and he married the love of his life, Melba Castaneda on January 18, 1975 in Fort Worth, Tx.
A rosary will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Longview at 7 pm. A mass will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 12 pm. Interment will follow at Danville Cemetery in Kilgore, Tx.
He is preceded in death by parents Mary V. Rodriguez and Ladislao Rodriguez and sister Helen Marquez. Robert is survived by his wife of 44 years, Melba Rodriguez; his son, Timothy (Tim) Rodriguez and wife Whitney; his daughter, Stephanie Hill and husband James; his grandchildren, Shelby Rodriguez, Makayla Rodriguez, Elyana Hill, Mila Rodriguez, and Brian (Cash) Rodriguez; his siblings Richard Rodriguez, Daniel Rodriguez, and Christine Rodriguez Hill, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Pallbearers are James Hill, Jacob Edwards, Chris Marquez, Victor Terrazzas, Ramon Hill, Joe Rodriguez, Mauricio Neito, and Reynaldo Ortega.
It is hard to put in words what an amazing man he was and the impact he made on everyone he came in contact with. He never faltered when the people in his life needed a helping hand, but never asked for anything in return. The imprint he left behind, while quiet and unspoken, was truly an inspiration to the people involved in his life. He dedicated 20+ years to his career at Eastman Chemical Company. His hardworking demeanor never left him even as he was in the care of the hospital staff. His main goal throughout his hard fought battle was to get back to work. His favorite pastime was bow hunting with his family and friends and watching his favorite western movies. His family and friends cherished the many memories they shared with him.
The family would like to express their appreciation for the doctors and nurses at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-Longview for their compassionate care and support provided to Robert R. Rodriguez.
