Robert Short

Mr. Short was born October 21, 1935 in Guthrie, Oklahoma to Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Short. Having served 24 years in the US Navy and retired on the USS Midway in 1976. He then attended Delmar College where he graduated and moved to Longview. He worked for TDIndustries then retired after 20 years. All those who knew him, knew his work ethic and pride of a job done right (even if it took a little longer to do).
He joined his parents, sister, Olive, brother, Cecil and beloved dog, Annie Girl, Friday, December 20, 2019. He is survived by Jan his love of 37 years. Other surviving family members are his children, Brent, Krissy, Robert, Cindy, Walter and Tricia; siblings, Mac, Pearl, JoAn, Donald and Charles; grandchildren, Tyler and Nathan; and numerous nephews, nieces, great and small.
He was always surrounded by family and friends. Robert/Dad was always someone you could count on to lend a helping hand. He loved the Navy and his family above all else. Please join the family and friends for refreshments and storytelling after the Memorial Service at his family home in Hallsville. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation or your local SPCA in his name.
Online condolences may be left at cammackfamily.com
