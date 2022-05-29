Robert T. Godell
LONGVIEW — Robert Terry Godell, best known by friends as Bob, passed away on Wednesday May 25 after a prolonged battle with Kidney failure. A native of Skokie IL., Bob met the love of his life, Judith L Godell while he was stationed at Reese Air Force Base in Lubbock TX and while Lee was a student of Texas Tech. Bob and Lee were married in Brownfield TX on August 2, 1958. After serving in the Air Force, Bob and Lee settled in Dallas TX where Bob worked in Industrial Sales. They moved to Longview TX in 1972 when he was offered a position at Steelman Industries in Kilgore. Upon leaving Steelman Industries after twenty years, he was a manufacturing sales rep for Heat Source. After retiring, Bob purchased the Gun Doctor and More in Longview. Outside his professional career, Bob was very active in organizations with his two sons. Bob was a soccer coach, cub master, assistant scout master, and served in a variety of district and council positions culminating in serving on The East Texas Area council where he was recognized with The Silver Beaver Award. Bob was also very active with The Friends of NRA and The East Texas Rifle and Pistol Club and eventually served as a club president. Preceded in Death by his parents Sidney and Veronica Godell of Phoenix AZ, he is survived by his bride of 63 years Lee Godell of Longview, his son David Godell and his wife Becky of Kingwood TX, James Godell of Longview, his sister Judith Godell and her wife Liz of Mesa AZ., and grandchildren Austin Godell and his wife Olivia of Longview, 2nd Lt Duncan Godell of Kingwood TX, and Spencer Godell of Kingwood TX. Services will be held at Rader Funeral Home, Friday June 3, from 4-8pm.
