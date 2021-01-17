Robert Waldo Little
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Robert Waldo Little left this life for his eternal home with Christ Jesus on January 15, 2021, following a long battle with lung disease.
Bob was born in Waco, Texas, July 17, 1941, to W.O. and Thelma Pierson Little. He graduated from Highland Park High School in Dallas in 1959 and attended the University of Texas at Austin where, in 1963, he received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree with a major in Accounting. In 1966, he graduated from the University of Texas School of Law.
Bob married the love of his life, Carol Morris Little, on January 26, 1964. The couple moved to Longview in 1967 when Bob accepted a position as a Certified Public Accountant at Green, McReynolds, Forbis and Blakely. Five years later, he established the accounting practice that became Robert W. Little & Company, P.C.
An active member and deacon at First Baptist Church Longview, Bob served through the years on the Finance Committee and in pre-school, youth, and adult Sunday School departments. More recently, he served on the In-Home Committee, which ministers to members who are no longer able to attend church activities. Bob was a Community Advisor for the Junior League of Longview, president of the Daybreak Kiwanis Club, board member of Hospice of Longview, and director of the East Texas Chapter of Certified Public Accountants. He was an active member of the Longview-Greggton Rotary Club.
Bob’s character was defined by kindness, generosity, and humility. His faith in Christ, integrity in business, and commitment to family leave a heritage that his children and grandchildren will treasure. He was a devoted husband, loving father, and doting granddad. His absence leaves a void that cannot be filled.
He is survived by his wife, Carol; son and daughter-in-law Joe and Jill Little of Friendswood, Texas; daughter and son-in-law Susan and Chris Hykel of McKinney, Texas; grandchildren Harrison and Nicholas Little and Sarah and Nathan Hykel; sister-in-law Martha Little of Pasadena, California; nieces and nephew Kathy Little Shuford of Dallas and Jacqueline and James Little of Pasadena, California. Preceding him in death were his parents, brother Jack Merville Little, and nephew John Stephens Little.
The family is grateful for the love and support offered by friends and relatives during Bob’s illness. Their prayers have sustained us. We are also grateful to the staff at Clements Hospital UT Southwestern Medical Center for their compassion and professionalism.
Open visitation will be Monday, January 18, 2021 at Rader Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church Longview at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, and can be viewed online at the church’s website (fbcl.org) or Facebook page. Memorials may be made to Hiway 80 Rescue Mission, 3117 West Marshall Avenue, Longview, Texas 75604, or the charity of one’s choice.
