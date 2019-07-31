Robert Wayne McBee

Robert was born on March 17, 1942, in Omaha, TX to Lillian and Charles McBee. He grew up in Tyler, TX and graduated from John Tyler High School in 1960. He received his Bachelor of Business Administration from Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, TX before joining the Marine Corps, where he served a 13-month tour as an infantry officer in Vietnam.
While attending the USMC Officer Candidates School in Quantico, VA, he met Tanya Pagin, who he married after his safe return from Vietnam. They returned to Texas and were happily married for 10 years, having two daughters before Tanya’s untimely passing.
Robert later found happiness again when he married Belinda Brasher. They shared 20 blissful years together and had one daughter before Belinda’s passing.
He leaves behind three daughters, Natalie McBee of Sunny Isles Beach, FL; Nicole McBee of Dallas, TX; and Sommer McBee-Merrill and her husband, Brandon Merrill of Longview, TX. He is also survived by his sister, Betty Knox of Marshall, TX; his brother, Dr. Charles McBee of Port Arthur, TX; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by wives, Belinda and Tanya, and by his parents.
Robert will fondly be remembered by his family and friends as a man of integrity and honor, a loving father, and U.S. Marine Corps veteran.
A memorial service will be held Friday, August 2, 2019, at 2:00 P.M. in the Welch Funeral Home Chapel in Longview.
The family wishes to thank friend and caregiver, Fernanda Torres, for her compassionate care and support over the last two years.
