Robert Whitney Rigby, Jr.

Bob was born July 19, 1953 in Arlington, Virginia, to Robert and Marjorie Rigby.
Memorial services will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the Anthony Chapel, Garvan Woodland Gardens, Hot Springs, Arkansas. Bob was married to Julie (Wert) Rigby. They were blessed with 16 years of marriage. Julie was truly Bob’s soulmate and light of his life.
Bob was an entrepreneur for most of his life. His love of films, along with his creativity and keen business insight, led to the establishment of Video Safari and later Video Zone in Longview, Texas.
He took this same spirit to other business ventures later in his life, eventually retiring from Patterson Nissan in April 2020.
Bob was preceded in death his by parents Robert and Marjorie; Julie’s mother Rosezetta; and his first dog-daughter Maggie.
Bob is survived by wife, Julie; brother Randall Rigby of Wills Point, Texas; son Ryan of Corvallis, Oregon; son Rhett and his wife Carly of Denton, Texas, and their son Knox; daughter Robyn and son-in-law Jerai Matkovich of Pueblo, Colorado; father-in-law Charles of Longview, Texas; brother-in-law Jeff and his wife Lauren of San Antonio, Texas; his beloved dog-daughters Maizie, Mitzie, and Moszie; and many other extended family and friends. The Rigby family is very appreciative and grateful for the compassion and care Bob received by all of the healthcare professionals during his illness. Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.caruth-hale.com.
