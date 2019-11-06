Roberta Aves Harbordt Goodrich
LONGVIEW — Roberta Aves Harbordt Goodrich (Robbi) of Longview, Texas passed away surrounded by her family in her home in Flint, Texas on October 30, 2019. Born July 29, 1947 in Houston, Texas to Charles Michael Harbordt & Mary Lydia Shumard Harbordt, the family moved to Nacogdoches, Texas where Roberta graduated from High School and went on to attend Business College. Roberta married William Garfield Goodrich on September 27, 1968. The couple lived most of their married lives in Longview, TX where they raised one daughter. They moved to Flint, TX just three years ago to be closer to family. Roberta was preceded in death by both of her parents. She leaves behind her husband of 51 years, William (Bill) Goodrich, her daughter Heather Murphy & Son In Law, James Murphy and three grandchildren, William Blake, James Bryce and Caleigh Lydia Grace Murphy, all of Flint. Roberta also leaves behind one brother, Michael Harbordt and his spouse, Jackie Harbordt of Nacogdoches, TX and many beloved nieces and nephews. Roberta enjoyed wildlife and she was a licensed Texas Wildlife Rehabilitator for many years. These were her favorite times of life and she wrote many stories about the animals she saved, took care of and then released back into their habitats. Roberta enjoyed gardening, antiques, her pets and spending time with family.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Ms. Amber Beauchesne with Right At Home Health of Northeast Texas, Ms. Alicia Robinson of Longview, TX and Ms. Constance Whitmore of Gladewater, TX for their care and devotion over the past months.
Memorial Services will be held at Rosewood Park Cemetery in Longview, TX. Date & time are pending.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Roberta’s memory to Wounded Warrior Project or an Animal Rescue of your choice.
