Rodney Dale Williams
GLADEWATER — Rodney Dale Williams passed away July 4, 2022, following a brief illness. He was born July 22, 1956. Rodney lived in Gladewater and graduated from Diana High School.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John T. and Elizabeth Williams, and brother. Thomas Williams. He is survived by his children, daughters, Jennifer D. Williams and Cortney D. Dougal, son, Brandon D. Williams; grandchildren, Taylon, Zander, Tanna, Zayden, Keelan, Maddy, Raidyn, Braxton, Jules, and Marik; great-grandchild, Kingston, siblings, Beth Stanley, Debra Howard and Ebra Stanley, and several nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to Hank for all of your help!
The Family are holding a celebration of life for Rodney on Saturday September 17,2022 at 1:00 p.m. at McWhorter Park in Longview. Friends and family are welcome to bring pictures and a covered dish and share in Rodney’s memory.
