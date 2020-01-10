Rodney Lee Williams

Visitation is at Alpine Church of Christ in Longview on Friday January 10th from 6-8pm. Funeral services will be at 2pm January 11th also at Alpine Church of Christ.
Rodney was a loving husband to Dona, his wife of forty years. He was a devoted member of Alpine Church of Christ where he served faithfully alongside family and friends. Rodney had a special love for the Alpine Missions Ministry. He was a proud father of his children, Jill and Adam and loved being Poppy to his seven grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Johnny H. and Gwen Williams and wife Dona Peevy Williams. He is survived by daughter Jill Zea and husband Andres, son Adam Williams and wife Marcelina; his seven Grandchildren; Grayson Corbitt, Elizabeth Corbitt, Olivia Corbitt, Mackenzie Corbitt, Zaylyn Williams, Maverix Williams, and Henley Zea; Brothers John David Williams and Hal Williams as well as numerous other family.
The family asks in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Alpine Church of Christ Mission Fund.
