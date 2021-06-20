Roger A. Pliler
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Roger A Pliler passed away peacefully at home on June 14, 2021. He left a beautiful light behind him in his family’s hearts. Roger was born on October 26, 1941 in Longview, Texas to George and Opal Rogers Pliler. He was married to the love of his life Ethyleen Pliler who preceded him in death in 2018. He is also preceded in death by his daughter Emily Pliler.
Roger is survived by his son Allen Pliler and his wife Pamela, daughter Sheree Douglas, and several grandchildren, great grandchildren, Uncles, Aunts, nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was a member at West Loop 281 Church of Christ in Longview. Roger was retired after many years at Texas Eastman. He will be missed by all.
Private services will be held at a later date.
