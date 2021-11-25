Roger Dale “Jake” Jacobus, Jr.
LONGVIEW — Roger Dale “Jake” Jacobus Jr., 66, passed away on November 23, 2021, after a battle with liver failure. Dale was born on September 8th, 1955, to Roger Dale Jacobus and Grace “Mitzi” Jacobus in Odessa, TX. Shortly after birth, Dale and his family moved to the Longview area.
Dale graduated from Longview High School in 1974 and completed some schooling at Kilgore College before beginning his career as a Manufacturing Inspector. His career took him many places, most recently serving as an Inspector for mining parts at Komatsu Inc. Throughout childhood and adulthood, Dale spent a lot of his time at the family farm bailing hay and raising cattle.
Dale enjoyed fishing, playing golf, working on cars, and spending time with his family. Dale deeply loved the family farm, working with everyone from his grandfather, father, and children there throughout life. He was always a dedicated church-goer, most recently attending small groups and serving as a greeter at Grace Creek Church.
Throughout his life, Dale served as a source of unconditional love for his entire family. He was the type of father, son, and brother that would always put others before himself.
Dale is survived by his son Chris Jacobus and wife Ashley Jacobus; daughter Megan Davis and husband Ryan Davis; son Trevor Jacobus; sister Laura Jacobus; sister Grace Jacobus; grandchildren Nikolas Jacobus, Andrew Jacobus, Carson Jacobus, Nellie Davis, Peyton Roberts, and Paisley Roberts.
A public visitation will be held Friday, November 26th at Rader Funeral Home in Longview from 5 to 7 PM. Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 27th at Rader Funeral Home at 2:00 PM. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Family awarded $730 million in wrongful death of East Texas woman
- Business Beat: Hook & Reel opens in Longview
- Longview man charged with burglary of home, stealing firearms
- Longview man, 29, charged with indecency with a child
- East Texas hotels part of $822 million sale
- ET Football: Longview vs. Lancaster
- Lobos set for rematch with No. 1 ranked Ryan
- Police: East Texas constable, deputies stole ammo, cash
- Bless on: Longview law firm distributes 750 turkeys for Thanksgiving
- Woman accused in Longview stabbing has history with victim, documents show
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.