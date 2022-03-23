Roger F. Loving
LONGVIEW — Roger F. Loving, often called Bob, passed away peacefully on March 19, 2022. He was born in Longview to Bessie Mae and Carl Loving on August 22, 1935. Bob is survived by his wife of 39 years, Twila Loving.
After serving in the Army, Bob was always a proud American and worked for the Corps of Engineers and the U.S. Postal Service where he was honored to serve the patrons of the Longview Post Office, retiring in 1991 when he and his wife purchased Glyn’s Liquor Store by the Reo Palm Isle and, after several years, had Farmer’s Market BBQ. Bob and his wife enjoyed traveling during their marriage. They lived in Galveston and at Lake Fork, returning to Longview in 2017. Bob loved all kinds of sports and excelled at all of them.
Due to the wishes of the deceased, there will be no family visitation , funeral or memorial. Instead please lift your glass in celebration of Bob’s life. He had a zest for life and loved being surrounded by friends.
He will be missed.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.