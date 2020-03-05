Roger Kuhn
DIANA — Roger Kuhn passed from this world into the arms of His Lord and Savior on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the age of 68, surrounded by family and friends. He was born on June 16, 1951 to R.D. and Mary Kuhn in Marshall, Texas. Roger is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, R.D. Kuhn, Jr., Ruby Kelley, Lucy Cunningham, Ricky Kuhn, Tony Kuhn. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Shirley Roberts Kuhn; twin sons, Dennis, Derrick and wife, Michele; sisters, Judy Smith and Brenda Hernandez; grandchildren, Colten, Kenzie, Logan, Noah, Emilee; his faithful loving grand-dog, “Sadie” who was always by his side. Roger is also survived by many nieces and nephews too numerous to name.
Roger grew up in Marshall, Texas and moved to Diana, Texas where he resided for the last 24 years. He retired from Satterwhite Log Homes after 32 years of service. Roger was an avid hunter, fisherman and loved the country life. He had a servant’s heart that was always helping others with his God given talents and skills. Despite being an amputee, he always found a way to get his chores done and off to hunting, fishing, (his hobbies) and taking Sadie riding on his four-wheeler.
A special thanks to Compass Hospice of East Texas for the excellent care and service given to Roger and our family during this time.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorials are made to Compass Hospice of East Texas.
