Roger Preston Roland, age 75, passed away Saturday, March 8, 2020, following a lengthy battle with diabetes. A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, March 10 at 11:00 a.m., at Woodland Hills Baptist Church at Mason Creek (FM 968 W).
Roger graduated from Longview High School in 1961. He is survived by Vivian Roland, his devoted wife of 59 years; grandson Christian Roland; brother Don Roland, Jr.; nephew, Donnie Roland, and niece, Leigh Roland. He is preceded in death by his son, Robert; brother, Wayne; and his parents, Maye and Don Roland, Sr.
After graduating from high school, Roger began a life-long career in the heating and air conditioning industry. After working 15 years as a manufacturer’s representative, Roger returned to Longview to open Tex-Aire A/C Supply in the mid seventies.
His work with air conditioning contractors and service technicians led Roger to design several innovative products, which developed into his next business venture, Tex-Flex. Through Tex-Flex, Roger sold thousands of units of “No Drum Roll, Please,” Polypad, and Tex-Flex couplings. Roger continued to market Tex-Flex couplings until a few weeks before his death.
Apart from his business success, Roger was a 33rd-degree Mason, and an accomplished golfer. With his wife Vivian, Roger won several husband and wife championships at Pinecrest Country Club. For many years, he served as treasurer for the Cherokee Lake Golf Club. He is remembered by friends and family for his witty stories, sage advice and generous heart. He was the best of friends and a loving husband and father. He will be missed and his memory cherished.
