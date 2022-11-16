Rogers Sterling Jones
GILMER — Service For Rogers Sterling Jones, 86, will be Saturday at 1 pm at The Valley View Baptist Church in Gilmer. Burial will follow in The Cross Road Cemetery in Bettie.
Rogers was born July 29, 1936, in Gilmer and died October 28 at his residence. Dearion & Davis Funeral Parlor Gladewater is in charge of arrangements.
The viewing will be Friday from 1 pm until 6 pm at D & D All Faith Chapel 171 Pear Rd. & Hwy 80 Gladewater. View Saturday from noon until 1 pm at the church.
