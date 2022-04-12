Roland Johnson
KILGORE, TEXAS — Roland Johnson was born on August 28, 1941 in Springer, NM and died in Longview, TX on April 8, 2022. He was the son of Clinton Allie Johnson and Rose David Johnson. Roland grew up in both Forest Hill, CA and Taos, NM. His family then moved to the Henderson, TX area where he graduated from Gaston High School in 1959. He then graduated from Kilgore College in 1961 and from Stephen F. Austin State University in 1963. After graduation from SFA, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps where he completed Officer Candidates School in Quantico, VA. Roland was deployed to Vietnam in December 1965 and was seriously wounded in a battle in Operation Utah on March 4, 1966. After two and a half months in a hospital in Guam, he returned to Vietnam and completed his thirteen-month tour of duty. After leaving Vietnam, he was stationed at Camp Pendleton, CA where he completed his active duty. Roland received the Purple Heart and was awarded numerous commendations for his meritorious service to his country. After returning to Texas, he taught public school for five years. He then worked for 39 years for the Texas Employment Commission and the Texas Workforce Commission, ultimately serving as office manager for the Henderson, Marshall, and Longview offices. In addition, he taught both Psychology and Sociology at Kilgore College for more than a decade.
Roland is survived by his wife of 51 years, Jeanne Johnson, son Brian Johnson and wife Natalie Johnson, and granddaughter Arya Rose of Kilgore, TX, son Colin Johnson and wife Laura Johnson of Lafayette, LA, brother Don Johnson and his wife Glenda Johnson of Port Neches, TX, numerous cousins, and his wartime brothers and families of Fox 2/7 and Hotel 2/1 of the United States Marine Corps.
Visitation for Roland Johnson will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Kilgore at 1:00 p.m.~2:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 13, 2022, with the service to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Will Wilson and Dr. Bill Holda officiating. Interment will take place at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA.
