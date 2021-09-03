Rona Kay Russell
LONGVIEW — Rona Kay Russell of Longview, Texas, relocated to Heaven on August 31, 2021. She was born in Longview, Texas on March 10, 1967.
Rona graduated from Kilgore High School in 1985 and attended KD Studio in Dallas and Humboldt State University in California where she maintained a 4.0 gpa. Her mind was not only academically brilliant but she was also artistically gifted. More than 20 years ago she began pursuing her painting and her commissioned work is displayed in many homes.
While Rona’s academic and professional careers always highlighted her giftedness and talents, it is in the past 15 years that she had completely surrendered her life to the Lord. Even though you may not know, but you can be assured if you had a need and Rona found out about it she prayed for you by name. Her true love was Jesus. She modeled who He is in her behavior, her love and devotion to His word. She walked her talk! Rona we thank you for the life you brought to each of!
Rona is survived by her mother Sharon Broome Cox, her father Shem Russell , little sister Kaydee Cox Kesterson. Niece Kennedy Alexis Kesterson. Aunts, Ann Broome Dorney, Vikki Modisette Griffin, Brenda Maxwell, Debbie Abercrombie, several cousins, and her special fur baby, Angel.
In lieu of flowers, Rona requested for you to read a Bible verse from the Bible, help someone in need, and/or perform a random act of kindness. The family encourages memorials to Pleasant Hills Children’s Home www.pleasanthillschildrenshome.org/donate . Donations can also be made to an Animal Rescue of your choice.
A private family burial will be held at Rusk County Memorial Gardens.
Ronald Reagan had said, “wherever a beautiful soul has been there is a trail of beautiful memories.” Rona blessed us with many beautiful memories.
Rona, we thank you for the life you brought to each of us.
