LONGVIEW — Ronald Beuford Maxey, age 69, of Longview, TX passed away on August 24, 2020. Ronny was born on April 5, 1951 as the youngest of three sons to Beuford and Carolyn Maxey. After graduating from Pine Tree High School (class of ‘70) he enlisted and served two years in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Ronny’s strong work ethic began in his early teens and translated into early business ventures. He was a man of amazing integrity and humility. He is best known as the founder of Jucys Hamburgers, an East Texas favorite. He opened the original location over 40 years ago and through his constant devotion to quality, customers, and employees he has grown the concept one store at a time. Today, the six Jucys Hamburgers businesses have expanded into other restaurants including six Jucys Tacos and T. Blanco’s.
Ronny’s love for serving food was mirrored in serving people. He was actively involved with the Southern Baptist of Texas Convention with Disaster Relief, across the U.S. and South America. He developed a love and lifetime commitment for the people of Zambia on numerous mission trips to Africa. He was truly an ambassador for Jesus in the real world.
His greatest joy was the love he shared with his wife and high school sweetheart, Debbie Maxey. They were married 30 years and shared a love of many close friends that they loved like family. Together they had big hearts for Tatum students and the Tatum community. Ronny was a giver, not a taker, as evidenced by sharing their condo in Dallas with so many and sharing their family home in Lampasas. Ronny felt blessed and he shared his blessings with others. When he wasn’t at Jucys he loved to travel.
Ronny is also survived by a precious family, daughter, Molly Anthony and her husband, Dustin; daughter, Meagan Kiefer and her husband, Jeff, and son, Miles Maxey. He is also survived by four grandsons and two granddaughters: Aidan, Ashby and Ally Austyn Anthony, Kohen and Kasen Kiefer, and Destanie Almanza; brother, Randy Maxey and his wife, Linda; brother, Rick Maxey and wife, Missy; and numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and the Jucys employees he loved.
There will be a Celebration of Ronny’s life on Saturday, August 29, at Mobberly Baptist Church at 2:00 p.m. with a visitation at 1:00 p.m., the hour prior. There is ample overflow seating in the Crossing to allow for social distancing. In lieu of flowers please give to Highway 80 Rescue Mission.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.