Ronald Dean Morrison

Dean was a 1953 graduate of White Oak High School where he excelled in athletics. He lettered in football, basketball, track and baseball. In 1953, White Oak won the Class A state basketball championship and Dean was selected to the All-State tournament team. Dean and Kay, who also attended White Oak schools, eventually became high school sweethearts. After high school, he and Kay married and moved to Beaumont where Dean attended Lamar University on a basketball scholarship. He graduated with a degree in marketing. After leaving college, Dean and Kay returned to White Oak where he went into the grocery business with relatives. While living in White Oak, Dean was elected to serve on the White Oak ISD school board. He also continued with his love of sports by working as a football and basketball official for local school games. In recent years, Dean was recognized as one of the 50 best athletes in White Oak history.
Dean’s work career later expanded into the banking business in Longview. Kingsville and Jefferson and also as a small-business owner in Corpus Christi, Rockport and Longview. After retirement, he continued to stay busy. He served as an advocate for children with CASA and was a member of the Masonry.
Dean will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor, especially his joking and storytelling with kids and grandkids, his fantastic cooking skills, and his determination to tackle projects around the house. He always had sweets waiting for company on the kitchen bar. Dean played an affectionate role in the lives of his family and friends and will be missed more than words can adequately express.
