Ronald Dean “Ronnie” Shields Sr.
LONGVIEW — Ronald “Ronnie” Dean Shields, Sr. was born on October 11, 1954, in Houston, Texas and passed away at his residence on April 6, 2020, at the age of 65. He was born to Wallace and Maxine Shields. Ronnie graduated from Huntington High School. While in high school, he and his brothers helped their dad with his carpentry business. He fell in love with the trade and spent the remainder of his working years perfecting his skills as a master carpenter and home builder.
He is survived by his five children, Amanda Vallery and husband, Chris; Rocky Shields and wife, Jessica; Tyler Shields, Tammy Bunn and Rhonda Cook; seven grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; seven brothers; six sisters; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members.
Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved twin brother, Donnie Shields; brothers, Skeeter and Charlie Shields; and sister, Janet Householder.
A private graveside service will be held on Friday, April 10. The service will be streamed on the Welch Funeral Home - Longview Facebook page at 10:00 a.m.
