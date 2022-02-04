Ronald Eugene Doss
LONGVIEW — Ronald Eugene Doss, 65, passed away on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, in Longview. A celebration of life service will be held at Mobberly Baptist Church on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at 10:00 AM. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the south foyer.
Ron was born to Rufus and Ann Doss in Longview on October 9, 1956. Ron leaves his wife of 44 years, Jacque Doss, daughter Jennifer Sides and husband Joshua and daughter Julie Headrick; grandchildren Jillian and Lydia Sides; Preston and Tucker Headrick all of Longview. He was the oldest brother to LaWanda Drennan and her husband Bill Drennan. He is also survived by brother-in-law Tim Jamieson and wife Lisa of Arlington, Texas as well as nieces and numerous cousins.
Ron graduated from Longview High School in 1974. He graduated from Kilgore Junior College with an associate’s degree, continuing on to Texas A&M and going on to receive his Master of Civil Engineering from University of Texas at Tyler. Ron retired from Texas Eastman as a chemical operator after 30 years. He currently was the lead instructor of Process Technology at Kilgore Junior College. Ron and Jacque were members of Mobberly Baptist Church where they raised their daughters. Ron enjoyed taking his family on many vacations, especially trips with his grandson, Preston to historical sites. During his lifetime he was known as Ron, Ronnie, and PawPaw. He will always be remembered for his boisterous laugh by many.
