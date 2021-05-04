Ronald Francis Davis
TYLER — Ronald Francis Davis, better known to most as “Coach”, was born in Monroe, Louisiana on May 6, 1953. He moved to Texas at a young age, where he graduated from Longview High School in 1971 and went on to play football at the University of Houston and then on to obtain a master’s degree in Education from Stephen F. Austin State University. Ronnie spent three years as teacher and coach at Kilgore ISD, and 28 years at Pine Tree ISD, inspiring and encouraging both students and coworkers along the way. After retirement (which didn’t last long!), he found a new career path he loved, as a landman, working for various brokers across the state. He lost his battle with pancreatic cancer on October 23, 2020, at his favorite place, his home near Lake Palestine in Flint, Texas.
To say Ronnie never met a stranger would be an understatement. He was always warm and welcoming, making any person he met feel at ease. He never was at a loss for words of encouragement for others. He lived to laugh and watch his family and friends be happy. Ronnie loved so hard and unconditionally and was so loved by so, so many.
Ronnie was predeceased by his parents, Russell Davis and Charlene Davis, and brother, Michael Davis. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Leeanne Bown Davis, daughter, Corey Morris and husband, Todd Morris, son, Zach Davis and wife, Kelli Davis, and grandchildren, Carter Davis and Josh Davis. He is also survived by his best friend and brother, Chuck Davis and wife, June Davis, as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, and more than a lifetime worth of friends.
A Memorial and Celebration of Life will take place at the Summit Club in Longview, Texas, at 3:30 in the afternoon, on May 6, 2021, on what would have been his 68th birthday. There will be a reception to celebrate Ronnie’s life to follow from 4:00 to 6:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the American Cancer Society, Pets Fur People or Nicholas Pet Haven.
