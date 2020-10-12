Ronald J. Poole

Ronnie was born on November 21, 1944, in Upshur County to the late Myers and Durene Chamberlain Poole. He was a natural leader. He was a custom home builder by trade and the owner of Poole Construction. He served his beloved community in various capacities including being a member of the Gilmer Rotary Club and the East Texas Yamboree Board of Directors. Ronnie served on the Gilmer ISD School Board for 8 years and was past President of the Gilmer Country Club. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Gilmer. Ronnie proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. Mr. Poole was a proud member of the Gilmer High School class of ‘63 and was very active with their activities throughout the years.
He is survived by his loving wife, Deloma Olivia Poole of Gilmer; daughter; Traci Janette Chance of Cedar Park and granddaughter Whitney Lauren Geary of Austin. Step-children are David Powers and wife Amanda of White Oak, Kent Powers and wife Barbie of Tyler, Leighann Johns and husband Jeff of Corpus Christi, Karin Tackett and husband Mike of Kerrville, Rachel Nelson and husband Ed of Upper Saddle River, NJ, brothers; Mark Poole and wife Donna of Gilmer and Timothy Poole, sister; Sylvia Alexander of Mt. Vernon; ten step-grandchildren; six step-great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Ronnie is preceded in death by his parents and sister Betty Jones.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be mailed directly to the Foundation Fighting Blindness P.O. Box 45740, Baltimore, MD 21297-5740.
