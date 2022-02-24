Ronald K. Leonard
Ronald K. Leonard
ORE CITY — Ronald Kenneth Leonard, age 74, of Ore City, Texas, died, Sunday, February 20, 2022 at his home in Ore City, Texas. He was born Tuesday, December 23, 1947 to Jack David and Ada Irene Thompson Leonard in De Queen, Arkansas.
Ron is preceded in death by his parents; his wife and mother of their son, Danna Mays Leonard and two brothers, David Leonard and James Leonard.
Ron is survived by his husband, Jim Bell of Ore City, Texas; his son, Shane Leonard of Muskogee, Oklahoma; his sisters, Jackie McKee of Jade, Oklahoma and Carol Carlyle of De Queen, Arkansas; two grandchildren, Tristan Leonard and Colby Leonard of Muskogee, Oklahoma; several nieces and nephews and a hoard of other relatives and friends.

