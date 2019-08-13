spotlight
Ronald Lee Adams
DIANA — Ronald Lee Adams age, 68, of Diana, Texas passed away on Saturday, August 10th, 2019 at his home. He was born on February 7, 1951 in Longview, Texas to Melba Jane (Stracener) and Chubby Adams.
Ronny served in the United States Army and worked as a machinist for many years. He was best know for his love of car racing. He was not just a driver but a hands on builder.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 13th, 2019 from 5:00 till 7:00 P.M. at Welch Funeral Home in Longview, Texas.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 14th, 2019 at 1:15 P.M. at the Dallas Ft. Worth National Cemetery.
A full obituary may be viewed online at www.cammackfamily.com
