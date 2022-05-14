Ronald Lee Prince
LONGVIEW — Funeral Services for Ronald Lee Prince, 86, of Longview, Texas, will be held at 10:00 am, Monday, May 16, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Longview, with Bishop Johansen conducting. Interment to follow at Enoch Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at McWhorter Funeral Home, Gilmer.
Ronald was born February 4, 1936, to Muncie Pat and Minnie Leota Byers Prince in Gilmer, Texas and passed from this life May 9, 2022.
Ronald proudly served our country as a Navy lieutenant, pilot and flight instructor. He flew as a commercial airline pilot starting with Braniff International Airlines, Piedmont Airlines and later U.S. Airways for over 20 years before his retirement.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Sharon Prince, Paul Allen Prince (Belinda), Suzanne Prince Warren (Darby), David Jonathan Prince, and Jennifer Prince Brinkman (Blake); sisters, Carol Ward, Jeannie Lindsay, Linda Shipp, Joan Haws, and Lana Prince; grandchildren, Blake Phillips, Dana Phillips, Tristan Prince, Halyley Smith, Rachel Pratt, Meagan McConnell, Amber McConnell, Hannah Bishop, and Faith Brinkman; great-grandchildren, Denver Sanchez, Jackson Sanchez, Addison Money, Josie Pratt, Charlee Bishop, and Owen Bishop.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Muncie Pat and Minnie Leota Prince; his wife, Barbara Jean Prince in 2014; and his brother, Don Prince.
