Ronald Martin Pilcher
LONGVIEW — Ronald Martin Pilcher, 68, of Longview, was born on March 21, 1953, and passed away on February 5, 2022. Mr. Pilcher was a beloved member of our community who while he was a very private man, touched many lives. Our community has suffered a great loss, and he will be missed. Mr. Pilcher will be laid to rest on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Rosewood Park at 2 PM. There will be a city-wide memorial candlelight service for Mr. Pilcher from 5-7 PM at McWhorter Park in Longview for all who wish to honor him. Our community has certainly shown its love and support for Mr. Pilcher in the last few days. All donations that have been received will be used for his final expenses and to help others in need. A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.