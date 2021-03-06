Ronald Ray McCutcheon
LONGVIEW — Ron was born on February 25, 1930, in Irwin, PA, to Chester Meyers and Winona Helen McCutcheon. He passed away peacefully in his home in Pine Tree on his 91st birthday.
Upon the death of his mother and the outbreak of hostilities in Korea, Ron enlisted in the U.S. Navy, and he served honorably until his discharge in 1955. After his discharge, Ron relocated to Atlanta, GA to join his father. His banker father worked with a loan officer named Elizabeth McLendon, who agreed to show Ron around the city. When he took her home the first night, he told her that he was going to marry her, and she laughed at him. They were married on April 7, 1956 and were together for 61 years until her death in 2017. While in Atlanta, Ron attended the Atlanta Division of the University of GA.
Ron later accepted a job transfer to Longview where he then made a career change. He was a partner in Insco Insurance Agency where he was always available for his customers day and night. Ron fully embraced his adopted city. He acted in several productions of the Longview Community Theater. He coached Little League Baseball and Church Basketball. He served on many boards in the East Texas Area. A partial list includes Fine Arts, Longview Symphony, Police Academy, Longview Planning and Zoning, Gregg Home for the Aged, Head Start, and Gregg County Appraisal Review Boards. He was chairman of the board of East Texas Human Development Corporation from November 1989-April 1996.
Ron served as the Longview City Council Representative for District 1 from April 1979-April 1985. He also served as Mayor Pro-Tempore. He was asked to run for Mayor, but Elizabeth said she would divorce him if he ran. Ron was awarded the Outstanding Citizen of Longview-Carl Estes Memorial Award in 1984. As a member of Pythian Lodge #26 Knights of Pythias, he was instrumental in starting the first Read and Ride School Bicycle Program.
He was a longtime member of Greggton UMC and then First Baptist Church where he was active in the musical area. He sang at many weddings and funerals over the years. On Saturdays, he could usually be found either working in the yard or on the golf course.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Brian Lyle McCutcheon and his beloved Elizabeth. He is survived by his children Helen Lee, Ronald “Bubba” and Andrea McCutcheon, his brother Lynn Ellis McCutcheon (Mary), his grandchildren Jonathan Martin and Jordan Elizabeth, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank special friends Andre Pickens, Kendall Hurtt, Carla Davis, and Iris Counts. Memorials may be made to your favorite charity. A family graveside service will be held at Rosewood Cemetery. Fair Winds and Following Seas.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Neiman Marcus finds buyer for Longview distribution center
- Beloved Longview restaurateur, 'Mr. G,' dies
- History of decisions on electricity saved Longview from worst of winter storm
- Longview woman gets 30-year prison sentence in death of 1-year-old girl
- Gov. Abbott ending statewide mask mandate, capacity limits on businesses
- Longview, Gregg County officials say after mandate ends, masks 'up to each individual'
- Longview Museum of Fine Arts purchases former bank building, plans move
- Motorcyclist dies, passenger injured in wreck between Longview, Kilgore
- O'Rourke donates to One Love Longview for disaster relief
- Hallsville ISD to remove mask mandate starting March 22
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.