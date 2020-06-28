Ronald “Ron” Grant Walker

Ron is survived by his sister Julia Ann Borders of Ashland, Kentucky, a son Randy Walker and family in Winterpark, Florida, and daughter Minday Casey and family in Phoenix Arizona, Sheri Behrens and family in Carrollton, Texas, Teri Romero and family in Carrollton, Texas; a step son Morgan Scott of Longview, Texas; 6 grandsons: Rusty, Bryan and Ryan Behrens and Keith, Kevin, and Kenneth Walker; granddaughters Halie Walker in Florida, Stacie Morgan Beene in McKinney, Texas; numerous great-grandchildren, 2 nephews in Kentucky and an adopted niece Dyan Gabbs in Gladewater, Texas.
Ron was a member of the Clarksville City Baptist Church, where he had taught the Men’s Sunday School Class. He was an ordained deacon and a licensed minister. He also worked as a volunteer in the Longview Police Department program: Citizens on Patrol.
A visitation will be in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home of Longview on Sunday from 3~5 pm. A graveside service will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 2pm at Grange Hall Cemetery in Marshall, TX.
