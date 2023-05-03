Ronald Steve Farrar
KILGORE, TEXAS — Services for Ronald Steve Farrar, 76, will be on Friday, May 5 at 2:00 p.m. at Rader Funeral Home Chapel in Kilgore with Pastor Tim Coop officiating. Burial will follow at Kilgore Cemetery. Ronald passed away on Friday, April 28, 2023 in Tyler.
Ronald was born on November 2, 1946, in Falfurrias, TX to the late Leonard & Irene Farrar. At age 3 years old, Ronald & his family moved to Kilgore. He attended Kilgore schools and was a 1965 graduate of Kilgore High School, as well as a graduate of Kilgore College. Mr. Farrar served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam war. Ronald retired from the Kilgore Post Office after 30 years of service. He loved watching all sports, especially the Dallas Cowboys, Texas Rangers and NHRA Drag Racing. Ronald was an avid reader and read the Dallas Morning News daily, as well as the local newspapers and he loved being “PawPaw” to his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and twin brother, Donald Royce Farrar.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Marie Salmons Farrar, of Kilgore; his son & daughter-in-law, David & Tammy Farrar of Webster, TX; his daughter & son-in-law, Felicia & Eliot Scott of Ann Arbor, MI; his grandchildren Callie & Brynn Farrar & Skye & Sterling Scott, as well as his bonus grandsons, Matt & Brandon Stroth & Dillian Anderson. Ronald is also survived by his sister, Tanya Farrar of Liberty City; brother-in-law, Larry Salmons of Conroe; sister-in-law & brother-in-law, Martha & Ronny Griffith of White Oak & sister-in-law, Elaine Salmons of Kilgore; nieces Sheila Griffith, Melanie White & Lisa Salmons and nephew Trey Hadaway & his family.
Memorials may be made to Kilgore Public Library, 301 N. Henderson Blvd, Kilgore, TX 75662 or Kilgore Helping Hands, P.O. Box 1576, Kilgore, TX 75663.
