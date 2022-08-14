Ronda C. Deso
FAIRVIEW — Ronda C. Deso of Fairview, Texas passed away August 3, 2022, at the age of 69. She was born on January 18, 1953, to Richard Wilmer Spottswood and Cornelia Jane (Fenter) Spottswood in Longview, Texas. In February 1977, Ronda married the love of her life, Matthew Deso, in Longview, Texas. Ronda graduated with her Bachelor of Science in Education from Stephen F. Austin State University and her Specialist Degree (Master’s plus thirty hours) in School Psychology from Louisiana State University in Shreveport, Louisiana. During her professional career, Ronda worked with dedication as a school psychologist; she had a sincere desire to help build a strong foundation for child success. Ronda was an active member of the Texas Association of Infant Mental Health, later named First3Years - proudly serving infants, children, and their families. She worked tirelessly to help forge the bonds between mother and baby early in life. Her passion for babies later led her to volunteer in the newborn nursery and NICU at Parkland Hospital in Dallas. Ronda was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She found joy in painting with watercolors, often making personalized cards she would send to family and friends on their special occasions. Ronda never missed an opportunity to smile, laugh, give to others, or dance-- especially if it was at a Rolling Stones concert. Her passion for life was only exceeded by the love she showed everyone she met. She will be missed dearly by those who knew and loved her. Ronda is survived by her husband, Matt Deso of Fairview, Texas; children, Melissa Miller and husband, James of Lucas, Texas, Chase Deso and wife, Romy of Los Angeles, California, and Kimberly Nix and husband, Scott of Frisco, Texas; six grandchildren, Jackson Hight of Fayetteville, Arkansas, Mackenzie Miller, Makayla Miller, and Kaitlyn Miller of Lucas, Texas, and Seraphina Nix and Georgia Nix of Frisco, Texas; brothers, Richard Spottswood and wife, Diana of Houston, Texas, and Hal Spottswood and wife, Karen of Granbury, Texas; cousin, Laura Paulsen of Granbury, Texas; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Jane Spottswood. A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Turrentine-Morrow Funeral Home Chapel, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas 75013. The service will also be live streamed at TJMfuneral.com on Ronda’s obituary page by clicking on the following link: https://celebrationoflife.tv/. After the service, the recorded live stream will be available for viewing at the same link location. The family’s deepest gratitude is extended to each of you for your loving kindness during their time of bereavement. Your friendship and words of comfort are a source of strength. Donations may be made in Ronda’s memory to First3Years or the SPCA-Dallas. To convey condolences and to sign an online registry, please visit www.tjmfuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.