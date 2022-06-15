Ronnie David Hart
LONGVIEW — Ronnie “Ron” David Hart, 73, was called to his eternal home on June 9, 2022. Ron was born in Lufkin, TX on September 23, 1948. After graduating from South Oak Cliff High School in 1967, he joined the U.S. Navy in 1968, where he served for 4 years. After his military service, he worked as a contractor in Plano, TX. At the age of 31, Ron accepted Christ as his personal Savior and later attended the Criswell Center for Biblical Studies. He was a pastor for over 25 years; serving at the Jacksonville First Church of the Nazarene in Jacksonville, TX, First Church of the Nazarene in Plano, TX, First Church of the Nazarene in Carthage, TX, and Lookout Valley Church of the Nazarene in Jacksonville, TX.
Ron was a loving and dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. He spent his life caring for his family and friends and he leaves a legacy of love and compassion, which he instilled in his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Verl and Lora Hart; brother Billy Hart; and sisters, Verlene Pate, Glenda Boyer, Lanell McBride, Gail Meade, and Donna Malone. Ron is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Honey Hart; son Bryan and wife Julie Hart; son Joshua and wife Rachel Hart; daughter Emily and husband Warren Dunshee; his grandchildren, Kierstin, Kamryn, Kylie, Kenzie, Eli, Emma, and Harvey; as well as many nephews and nieces. His other greatest joys in life included watching the Texas Rangers, NCIS marathons, a good trail mix, and being involved in his church community. He will be greatly missed.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 PM Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Lakeview Baptist Church, 10522 FM 2011, Longview, TX 75603. The family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lakeview Baptist Church Nursery Remodel Fund (contact: 903-643-9218)
