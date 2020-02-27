Ronnie Hearn

Ronnie was born on June 29, 1949 in Longview to Paul and Jewel Hearn.
He graduated from Kilgore High School in 1967 and received his Bachelor of Science, Electrical Engineering from the University of Texas at Tyler in 1984. He then went on to work for SWEPCO/AEP for more than 35 years. His hobbies included fishing, hunting, metal detecting and serving others in need. Ronnie’s passion was music. Ronnie played the guitar and loved to share his amazing talent. He was a very accomplished musician and his ability was very well respected within musical circles and beyond. He was a founding member of Cedar Creek Band, First Baptist of Kilgore Worship Band and played with Still Waters, Tender Mercies and various other bands throughout his life. He traveled extensively playing music for both ministry and entertainment including involvement with the American Renewal Project.
Ronnie was a devoted and awesome father to his only child, Holly Hearn. Although, he and her mother, Kathy Hearn, were divorced, they continued to remain good friends and raise their daughter together, sharing school functions, holidays, birthdays and sporting events together as a family. Ronnie provided unwavering support for Kathy during her lengthy battle with breast cancer. He and Holly had a very close and special relationship they enjoyed spending time together.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Holly Hearn, of Ft. Worth; sister, Bonnie Reynolds and her husband Don of Liberty City; brother, Charles Hearn and his wife Donna of Kilgore; his grand-dogs, Winston and Patton Hearn of Ft. Worth. Also, left to carry on his legacy are numerous nieces, nephews, fellow musicians, friends and other loving family members.
Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents and Holly’s mother, Kathy Hearn.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in his name to the Nehemiah Building Fund Project- First Baptist Church in Kilgore, 501 E. North St., Kilgore, TX, 75662 or to Perkins Partnership Ministries, 1125 Judson Rd Ste 182, Longview, TX 75601.
