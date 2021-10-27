Ronnie Joe Redding
GILMER — Ronnie Joe Redding passed away suddenly on Oct 22 in his home.
Ronnie was a character. He often said,”I hate people.” (He didn’t actually-he just enjoyed his own company more). The irony is that people absolutely loved him. He was always trying to make people laugh. You never knew what was going to come out of his mouth. He was an electrician and was also known as Mr. Magic Closet. The community loved to interact with him when he was working there to help in his wife’s consignment resale shop.
Ronnie is survived by his wife Jamie Bates; son Joey Redding and wife Sara; daughter Trina Jennings and husband Robby; sisters, Carolyn Beverly and Sherry Murphy; grandchildren, Parker, Carson, London, Joe Lee, Lynlee, Madison, Mallory, Jaden, Douglas, River, Colton, Marisa; great grandchildren, Michael, Trysten, Abel, Javen, Benaiah, Jericho, Ansley.
Ronnie is preceded in death by his father and mother Virgil and Minnie Redding.
A memorial service for Ronnie Redding will be held on Sunday November 7, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Croley Funeral Home.
