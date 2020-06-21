Ronnie Paul Wilburn
KILGORE, TEXAS — Services for Mr. Ronnie Wilburn, 73 of Kilgore will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore with Rev. David Hampton and Dr. Bill Holmes officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Mr. Wilburn passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in Overton.
Visitation will be Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m.
Ronnie was born on December 20, 1946 in Kennett, Missouri to the late Russell Dallas Wilburn and Oleta Allgood(Wilburn) Odum. He served in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War. Mr. Wilburn worked for Halliburton where he retired after 38 years and was a member of Friendship Baptist Church in Kilgore. Ronnie was a caring and loving husband, father and grandfather who will be missed by all that knew him.
Ronnie was preceded in death by his sister, Carolyn Sue Corbin.
Left to cherish his memory are wife of 49 years, Sharon Wilburn of Kilgore; daughters, Ronda Burrows and husband Robert of Kilgore and Sara McBroom and husband Josh of Bonham, Texas; grandchildren, Colton Burrows, Collin Burrows, Remi Cait Burrows, Hayley McBroom and Peyton McBroom as well as many nieces, nephews and other loving family members.
