Ronnie “R. G.” Myers
LONGVIEW — Memorial service for Ronnie “Dadoo” Myers, 74, of Longview, will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Arabella Manor Event Center with Rev. Jeff O’Rear officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of McWhorter Funeral Home.
Mr. Myers, a lifelong resident of Longview, passed peacefully on July 14, 2021, surrounded by his family following a brief illness. Ronnie was born July 27, 1946, to his parents, John and Oleta Myers. He retired after many years as a self- employed truck driver where he met so many friends. Anybody that knew him knew of his love of sports. He enjoyed sports, fishing, and spending time with family after his retirement. He has a bigger than life smile and heart to all that knew him. He was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 51 years, Juanda Myers; two sons, Rodney and Hunter Myers; two daughters, Holly Greer and husband, Randy, and MacKenzie Crouch; six grandchildren, Ronnie Waid, Shaye Horton and husband, Matt, Brandon Alop, Peyton Myers, Brandon Greer and Melissa Greer; 11 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; and numerous cousins, nephews and nieces.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Robert Myers; and sister, Barbara Hudspeth.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Whispering Pines Nursing Home and Texas Home Health Hospice. They would also like to thank Ricky Evans of Arabella Manor for his kindness.
Please visit Ronnie’s on-line registration book at www.mcwhorterfh.com to leave a memory for the family.
