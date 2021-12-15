Ronnye Jean Fort
LONGVIEW — Ronnye Jean “Nonnie” Fort who split her time between Longview, Texas and Loveland, Colorado, was born August 20, 1942, to Raynold Arthur Toney, Sr. and David Esther Lilly Toney in El Campo, Texas. She passed from this life on December 9, 2021, at her home in Longview, Texas.
Ronnye graduated high school from PSJA where she was a cheerleader and voted homecoming queen her senior year. She went on to attend Del Mar college and subsequently graduated from Trinity University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education. She was retired at the time of her passing having taught in Corpus Christi, Harlingen, Houston, Rowlette and Longview, Texas for a combined total of nearly 40 years. Her career allowed her to positively impact the lives of countless children.
Ronnye loved all kinds of crafts namely painting and scrapbooking. She loved her Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, and her Texas Rangers but her true joy was in taking care of and spending time with her family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Michael Andrew “Mike” Fort, her parents, her brother, Raynold Arthur Toney, Jr., her daughter-in-law, Monique Mayfield, and her beloved dog, Snoopy. Those left to cherish her memory are daughter, Deronda “Dee” Flemister and husband, James Flemister of Longview, Texas, daughter Toni Moon of Loveland, Colorado; grandchildren Robbie Flemister and Brittany Flemister, both of Longview, Texas; brother, Dwight Toney and his wife, Sharon Toney; nephew Kelly Toney and wife Kellye Ann Toney, and niece Shelley Toney Batson and husband, David Batson along with numerous other family and friends.
A come and go visitation will be held at Rader Funeral Home, on December 18 from 10 am - 12 pm. A graveside service for family and close friends will be held on December 18 at 2:00 p.m. in the mausoleum of Rosewood Cemetery, with the Rev. Jay Jackson officiating. An additional visitation/celebration of life will be held in Loveland, Colorado at a later date.
The family request that memorials be made in her name to East Texas CASA, First United Methodist Church of Longview or Highway 80 Rescue Mission.
A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com.
