Rosa Lee Perry

Dearion & Davis Funeral Parlor in Gladewater in charge of arrangements. Burial will be in the Red Rock Memorial Park in Gladewater.
Rosa was born on February 2, 1926, in Big Sandy and she died Sunday, September 12, at her residence in Tyler.
The viewing will be from 2 pm - 5 pm Sunday, September 19, at D & D All Faith Chapel on 171 Pear Rd. Gladewater.
