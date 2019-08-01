Rosa Lee Rosenbalm

Rosa was the widow of the late L. E. “Bud” Rosenbalm, to whom she was married to for 67 years. They met at Fair Park Dallas, Texas in 1945. Rosa was a “side kick” to her husband L. E.... always helping him in his many business’s. She picked cotton with him when they were newly married in Josephine, Texas. When Rosa was a teenager she worked as an usherette in a theater in Dallas...she worked at the Frito Company, Skillern’s Cafeteria and for a wealthy family as a nanny.
Rosa was a faithful wife and loving mother...never missing an opportunity to provide for the needs of her husband and children. Her Christian principals lived faithfully before her family. Rosa’s most treasured time was doing for her family. She was an excellent cook with her famous “greasy pancakes”, delicious fried pies and her chicken and dressing at holidays. In her adult life she was church secretary, delivered phone books, dental assistant and nursing assistant at Gilmer Convalescent Center.
She went to Israel with her pastor Rev. Glynn Grantham and her church in the 70’s. Her favorite scripture “The Lord is my Shepherd” was her testimony of faith in God. She lead by example in her life and had a sweet spirit that shined through her love of Christ. Every child of God should have evident in their life.
Rosa was a faithful supporter of Texas Dream Center for men (drug and alcohol rehab in Deport, Texas) and Rosa Pate Center (Texas Dream Center for women for drug and alcohol rehab in Clarksville, Texas.) She supported “Smile of a Child” thru TBN and Mercy Manor in White Oak, Texas for unwed mothers. She was always willing to give to those who were without.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, D. R. Rosenbalm; grandson, Tony Rosenbalm; brothers, Raymond Evers, Grover Evers, Vernon Evers, Roy Evers; and her sister, Jewelene “Evers” Capps.
She is survived by daughters, Sheila Stoller, Shirley Herron & husband, Ted; grandchildren, Sonya Murray & husband, Wayne, Edwin Rosenbalm & wife, Tina, Rod Latham & wife, Lori; great grandchildren, Rocky Latham, Rambo Latham, Cody Rosenbalm, Courtney Rosenbalm; Brittney Rosenbalm and Chelsi Thompson; great great grandchildren, Kinzlea Latham, Kyleigh Bias, Kinsley Bias, Rylan Thompson; many nieces and nephews; and by special friends, Rev. Glynn & Mary Grantham of Georgia and Steve & Joann Carter of White Oak, Tx.
Services will be held in the Chapel of McWhorter Funeral Home, Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 10:00 am, with Rev. Ray Evers and Rev. William Carnley officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at McWhorter Funeral Home, Friday, August 2, 2019, from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm.
Pallbearers will be Cody Rosenbalm, Edwin Rosenbalm, Rod Latham, Rambo Latham, Matt Rosenbalm, Matthew Rosenbalm.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Rosa Pate Center for Women in Clarksville, Tx, c/o Texas Dream Center, P.O. Box 348, Deport, Tx 75435 or www.dreamcentertexas.com
