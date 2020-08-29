Rosa Rodriguez
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Nací el 5 de Octubre del 1991 mis padres Fermín Rodriguez Barrios + y Cristina Correa Mata, tuve una infancia feliz, perdí a mi Padre a los 13 años a partir de ahí aprendí a ser fuerte, vi la vida muy diferente, fui feliz compartiendo alegrías y tristezas con mi familia y amigas nunca tuve tiempo de estar enojada o triste, ahora me voy; sé que dejo triste a mi madre; me sobrevivirán mis hermanos, Lirio S. Rodriguez y José A. Rodriguez, mis medios hermanos Savannah Corona y Fermín Rodriguez, mis abuelos Esteban Rodriguez, Amparo Barrios y Nicolasa Mata viuda de Correa, mis tíos Tranquilino, Ma. Alberta, Daniel y Luis Antonio Correa Mata y mi tía Elena Hidalgo de Correa. Mis tíos por parte de mi padre Marcelino, Juan J., Julio Rodriguez Barrios y María Ana Garcia y de mas primos y sobrinos. Las personas que me ayudaron en todo sentimental y moralmente, Mario Esparza Martínez, Gabino Gomez, Velia Guevara, Lety Urbina, y Tere Jiménez especialmente a mis amigas de corazón, Chantol Smith, Alyssa Taylor y Destiny Darden, me voy en paz y dando Gracias al Señor por permitirme vivir 28 años con alegría estuve muy agradecida con Dios ahora, Msgr. Xavier Pappu y Padre Mark Dunne oficiaran una misa para mi eterno descanso
Amen.
I, Rosa Isela Rodriguez Correa, was born on October 5, 1991, my parents Fermin Rodriguez + and Cristina Correa Mata, I had a wonderful childhood, my father passed away when I was 13 years old, I looked at life differently I lived my life to the fullest, always smiling and having the time of my life, there were times of sadness but I never had time to be sad or upset. I leave this world in peace, but I leave my mother sad; I am survived by my siblings, Lirio S. Rodriguez and Jose A. Rodriguez, Savannah Corona, Fermin Rodriguez; my grandparents, Esteban Rodriguez, Amparo Barrios and Nicolasa Mata viuda de Correa; my uncles, Tranquilino, Ma. Alberta, Daniel y Luis Antonio Correa Mata; and my aunt, Elena Hidalgo de Correa. My uncles from my father’s side, Marcelino, Juan J., Julio Rodriguez Barrios and Maria Ana Garcia; and cousin, and nieces, and nephews. To the people who helped me physically and emotionally, Mario Esparza Martinez, Gabino Gomez, Velia Guevara, Lety Urbina, and Tere Jimenez especially my friends and sisters at heart, Chantol Smith, Alyssa Taylor y Destiny Darden, I leave in peace and thanking the Lord for letting me live 28 wonderful years with love, Msgr. Xavier Pappu y Padre Mark Dunne will officiate my services for eternal peace.
Amen

Services will be 11 am Monday at St. Matthews Catholic Church with the rosary starting at 10:30. Visitation will be on Sunday from 12 to 6 pm with a rosary at 6 pm.

