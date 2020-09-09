Rosalee Nell Block Morris
LONGVIEW — LONGVIEW: Rosalee Nell Bock Morris, a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 4, 2020 in Grapevine, Texas. She was 85. Rosalee and her husband, Jearl Morris, had lived in Longview 47 years prior to moving to Fort Worth to be closer to family. They were faithful members of Calvary Baptist Church and Moberly Baptist Church in Longview and Gateway Church in Southlake, Texas. Born on April 2, 1935 at home in El Dorado, Arkansas to Robert Bock and Gertie May Bock, Rosalee spent her early years on the Bock Dairy Farm in El Dorado. She began adulthood as a secretary in a CPA firm, then went on to be the first in her family to attend college. She was an administrative assistant for Morris Engineering Company and previously an administrative assistant in the Texas Attorney General Office in Austin. Rosalee’s greatest joy was being a wife, mother, grandmother, and teaching little ones about God’s love. Always a love for animals and dancing, she served on the board of directors of the East Texas Humane Society for 10 years and started Clogging at the age of 70. She was a member of the Downhome Cloggers which won the Texas state championship several years. Rosalee was a prolific poet and artist, having several poems published and many oil paintings, primarily of wildlife. In January 1966, she earned her PHT (Putting Hubby Through) at the University of Texas, Austin. On August 21, 1955 Rosalee married her high school sweetheart, Jearl P. Morris, in Eldorado, Arkansas and they started on a 65 plus years journey together which carried them through several states and cities to live and explore. Rosalee and Jearl have watched their immediate family grow with 2 children, 5 grandchildren, and 14 greatgrandchildren. Rosalee was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and May Bock, brothers George Bock and wife, Anne, Harry Bock and wife Harriet, and sister Lillian Bock Schmitz and husband, Reynolds. She is survived by her husband of 65 years Jearl P. Morris, daughter Debora (Debbie Rose) Morris of Longview, son Robert Morris and wife Debbie Elaine of Colleyville, Texas, grandchildren Matthew Gilbert and wife Rachel, Megan Gilbert Henderson and husband Russell, Joshua Morris and wife Hannah, James Morris and wife Bridgette, Elaine Morris Fisher and husband Ethan, and greatgrandchildren Ellie Gilbert, Livia Gilbert, Zeke Gilbert, Gabe Henderson, Liliana Henderson, Grady Morris, Willow Morris, Parker Morris, Mitchell Morris, Brae Morris, Addie Fisher, Kate Fisher, Preston Fisher, and Jackson Fisher. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 10:00 am at Gateway Church (Southlake campus) in Southlake, Texas. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Graveside services will be held Wednesday September 9, 2020 at 10:00 am at Rosewood Park Cemetery in Longview, Texas. All services are under direction of Dr. Robert Morris, Pastor of Gateway Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either Gateway or Moberly Baptist Church.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Court documents: Raid of gang members linked to Kilgore homicide
- Regular customer at Longview convenience store wins $5M on scratch-off lottery ticket
- Home invasion incident in Longview neighborhood concerns residents
- East Texas paramedic with COVID-19 hospitalized for weeks, on ventilator
- Keeping facemasks in car? Don’t hang them on rearview mirror, agency warns
- Longview EMS hit hard by COVID-19 since pandemic began, but don't blame job
- 'It's a technology war': East Texas law enforcement combats gas pump skimmers
- Police Beat: Monday, Sept. 7, 2020
- Longview man competes on ABC game show 'Holey Moley'
- School districts now required to report COVID-19 cases to state for public database
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.