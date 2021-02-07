Roscoe F Northcutt, Jr.
LONGVIEW — Roscoe Franklin Northcutt, Jr., 94, of Longview, Texas, passed away Friday, February 5, 2021, at Summer Meadows Nursing Home. Roscoe was a lifelong resident of Longview and was born on June 7, 1926, to Catherine and Roscoe Franklin Northcutt, Sr. He graduated from Longview High School in 1943 and received both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from East Texas Baptist College. On June 10, 1950, he married his loving wife of 65 years, Virginia Beryl McBeth. He was a Christian and a proud member of Macedonia Baptist Church.
In 1949, Roscoe’s passion for education and his love for children led him to pursue a career with the Longview Independent School District, first as a teacher then as an Elementary principal. Roscoe had definite ideas about education and tried to develop a lifelong love for learning in students he supervised. He wanted to make learning fun and meaningful, even if it meant taking his pony Sass and his Jersey cow Brownie to school so his students could experience riding a pony and milking a cow. He was dearly loved by all his students, faculty, and staff and was greatly missed when he retied as principal from Bramlette Elementary School in 1981 after 31 years in education.
Roscoe also had a deep love for nature and the outdoors. In his early years he was an avid bird hunter and spent many weekends hunting Quail at Virginia’s grandparents farm in Cass County. As time passed, he fulfilled his dream of owning a farm and raising cattle. He spent countless hours with Michael and John, his two sons, feeding cows, building fences, fertilizing pastures, and cutting and bailing hay. Some of his happiest days were spent on his farm on Page Road.
Roscoe adored his family and spent his entire life providing for the needs of those he loved. He led by example and was a great role model for anyone who knew him. He loved watching his sons and grandsons participate in athletic events, especially Lobo track and football. He cherished holiday gatherings where he was surrounded by family and friends and to his family’s delight, often used these occasions to share humorous tales about his childhood growing up in East Texas. One of the most exciting days of Roscoe’s life was June 7, 1977, when his first grandson, Michael (Bump) Northcutt, Jr., became his birthday present.
Roscoe was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and his sister and brother-in-law Thelma and Aubrey Buchanan. Left to cherish his memories are his sons Michael Franklin Northcutt, Sr. and wife Carolyn and John Mac Northcutt and special friend Michelle Osburg and her children Tristan and Emma; his two grandsons Michael Franklin Northcutt, Jr. and wife Amy and Dalton Chase Northcutt; his granddaughter Journi Brenae Weisinger and husband John; and great grandchildren John Robert Northcutt, Bailey Elizabeth Northcutt, and Jaxton Michael Weisinger. He is also survived by special nephew A. N. (Buck) Buchanan and wife Melanie and their extended family members, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff of Summer Meadows Nursing Home of Longview and Compass Hospice of East Texas for the love and care they provided Roscoe. They also want to thank Beverly Rainey for her loving support of Roscoe during his stay at Summer Meadows.
Graveside services will be held at Grace Hill cemetery in Longview, Texas, on Tuesday, February 9, at 10:00 a.m. Viewing will be from 1:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, February 8, at Rader Funeral Home, Longview. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be made to the Longview ISD Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 3268, Longview, Texas 75606, Macedonia Baptist Church, or a charity of your choice. An online memorial book may be signed at www.raderfh.com.
