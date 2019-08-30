spotlight
Roscoe Lee Pruitt
LONGVIEW — Roscoe Lee Pruitt, age 62, left this world to be in his heavenly home on August 27, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.
Born August 20, 1957 in Monticello, Ark. to Luther E. and Mattie Mae Pruitt formally of Warren, Ark. He attended Warren public schools. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1974 and served during the Vietnam era until 1979. Mr. He was a member of Union Grove Baptist Church.
He began his career at Eastman Chemical in 1980 and retired after 36 years of service.
Mr. Pruitt is proceeded in death by his parents, Luther E. and Mattie Mae Pruitt; Ada Fudge, Charles E. Pruitt, and Michael D. Pruitt.
Those left to cherish his memory, his wife, Donna Riddle Pruitt; two sons, Ronnie Pruitt, Kenny Pruitt and his spouse Lindsey of Longview, TX; daughter Leann Estes and spouse Jeff of Hallsville, TX; step-daughter, Dusty Bolyard of Gulf Shores, AL; step-son, Andy Bolyard of Union Grove, TX; Ten grandchildren; and numerous friends and church family.
A memorial service will take place at Rader Funeral Home on Saturday, August 31, 2019 beginning at 2PM.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in his honor to the American Cancer Society
An online memorial guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com.
