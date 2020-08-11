Rose L Creamer

Mrs. Creamer is proceeded in death by her husband, John D. Creamer; parents; two sisters and three brothers-in-law, W.C. Beasley; Charles and Wanda Guest; James and Gardena Coble; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Harold and Hazel Creamer, mother-in-law and father-in-law, Fred and Esther Creamer; son-in-law, Tony Dotson; and nephew, Russell Guest.
She is survived by her sister, Rowene Beasley of Omaha, TX; sister-in-law, Jane Cox of Pasadena; daughters, Kim Shaw of Commerce, TX; Dena Dotson of Longview; son, John David Creamer and his life-partner, Jerry Bailey of Tyler, TX; three grand children, Casey Hicks and husband, Andy, of Tyler, Tx; Lauren Clifton and husband, Clay, of Weatherford, TX; Cory Gilbert of Tyler; and three great-grandchildren, Riley Hicks; Landry Rose Clifton; Colbie Clifton many nieces, and great-nieces and nephews and her faithful companion who was always by her side, her little dog, Tiny.
Graveside Service 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Lakeview Memorial Gardens, 5000 W. Harrison Rd, Longview, TX 75604, under the direction of The Cammack Family Welch Funeral Home with Rev. Charles Barham officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Heart’s Way Hospice, P. O. BOX, Longview, Tx 75608, in her honor.
Online condolences may be left at cammackfamily.com
