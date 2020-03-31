Roseann Dloniak
LONGVIEW — Roseann Stefanow Dloniak, 62, of Longview, passed away on March 29, 2020, in Longview, Texas. She was born December 23, 1957 in Passaic, New Jersey to the late Arthur Julian Stefanow and Beverly Haggerty Stefanow.
Services will be scheduled at a later date in Louisiana.
Preceded in death by a brother, Arthur Stefanow Jr. and a sister, Beverly Stefanow.
Survivors include her husband, Gary Lee Robertson of Longview; daughters, Tara Lonjelle Dloniak of Longview, Dayna Wright and husband Craig of Kilgore and Stacey Nicole Willoughby of Longview; sisters, Alicia Gros, and Mona Rodriguez; 8 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton.
