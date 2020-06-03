Rosella E. Hooton
LONGVIEW — Rosella E. Hooton passed from this life to be with her Lord on May 31, 2020. She was born on August 28, 1936 in Kilgore, Texas to Alfred and June Elmore. She graduated from Kilgore High School in 1954. Rosella worked in the accounting department at Continental Can for 17 years and as bookkeeper at Gene Powell Investments for 10 years until she retired in 1998. She was an active member of the First Lutheran Church in Longview and enjoyed bowling and exercising in her spare time.
Rosella is preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and June Elmore; step-father, George Reese; three children, Sherrie Lee and Steve Saurenmann, and Jerry Lynn Hooton, Jr.; sister and brother-in-law, Lois and Bill Gandy; brother, Alfred Elmore; brother-in-law, Donald Hooton; and sister-in-law, Carroll Sampson.
She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Jerry L. Hooton, Sr. of Longview; sons, Robert Saurenmann of Longview and Joe Saurenmann of Kilgore; brother, Robert Elmore of Longview; and several nieces and nephews.
Her life will be celebrated with a graveside service at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Longview, Texas on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Jeffrey Borgwardt officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family request that you consider making a donation in her name to the First Lutheran Church or charity of your choice. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com.
