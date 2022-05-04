Rosella “Rosie” Boon Newsom
ORE CITY — Rosella “Rosie” Boone Newsom, 93, of Ore City, Texas, went to be with the Lord on May 1, 2022 at her residence. Services are planned for Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 10:00 AM at the Ore City First United Methodist Church Life Center with Reverend Doug Smith and Reverend Stewart Kouba officiating. The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, 6-8 PM at Grubbs Loyd Funeral Home in Diana.
Rosella Boon Newsom was born on August 27, 1928, in Vermillion, Ohio. She was one of six children born to Earl and Ethel Boone. In her earlier years, Rosie helped raise her younger brothers and also worked at an olive factory packing olives into jars. In 1953 she married Weldon Newsom in Ore City. For the next 67 years, until Weldon’s passing in September 2020, they lived on the corner of Main and Mimosa Streets where they raised their children and had wonderful times with friends and family. During those 60 plus years, Rosie helped Weldon at the farm, worked at Newsom’s Grocery, a member of the Garden Club and a member of the First United Methodist Church. She loved camping, fishing and having cookouts, especially with her grand kids. She will be missed by her children.
Those left to cherish her memory are children: Jack Newsom, Lee Newsom and wife Debra and Rosann Newsom, grandchildren: Leann Ale-Ebrahim (Jeremy), Brent Newsom (Beth), and Stephen Newsom (Cassidy), great-grandchildren: Aiden, Owen, and Emerson Ale-Ebrahim; Brian and Katie Newsom; Lucy, William and Samuel Newsom and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Weldon Newsom.
A heartfelt and grateful thank you to D’Shae Hawkins and Payton Knox for being such wonderful caregivers to our mom.
