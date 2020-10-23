Rosemary Anderson
Rosemary Anderson
CEDAR PARK — Rosemary Anderson passed away Monday, October 19. Rosemary was born July 28, 1933. She is preceded in death by her husband, L.A. Anderson; son, Chuck Anderson; and daughter, Marilyn Anderson.
She is survived by daughters, Carolyn Hill, Jeannette Crow (husband, Mark), Joyce Crisler (husband, Bruce); grandchildren, Julie Hill, Lexi Crisler, Leland Crisler; and great-grandson Colin Iguchi. As well as numerous special nieces and nephews.
Rosemary spent several years working for Hallsville Independent School District in many different capacities, including driving a school bus and lived in Hallsville for over 40 years.
Services will be held Saturday, October 24 at 2:00 p.m. at Weed-Croley-Fish funeral home in Leander. Interment will be at Hallsville cemetery Sunday October 25.

