Rosemary Bagwell

The family will receive friends at 11:30 a.m. before the service. A private interment will be held at the Kilgore Cemetery at a later time. Rosemary was born October 24, 1940 to Joe Charles and Mabel Clark of Kilgore, Texas. She was the youngest of three children. She grew up in Kilgore graduating from Kilgore High School in 1958 and later graduating from Kilgore Junior College in 1960. She moved to Longview with her family in 1970 where she resided for the rest of her life.
Left to honor and cherish her memory are her husband of 56 years, John J. Bagwell, Jr, her daughter Deanne Rose and son-in-law Gordon Spriggs of Forney, her son Jud Bagwell of Arlington, her grandchildren Luke Rose, Marina Rose, and Jonathon Bagwell, her brother Bobbie Joe Clark and sister-in-law Martha Clark of Kilgore, Patty Clark, sister-in-law of Lake Cherokee, Jane and George McCrea, sister-in-law and brother-in-law of San Angelo, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Preceding her in death were her parents and brother, David Alvin Clark of Lake Cherokee and nephew Randall Clark of Longview. Rosemary, known as Mimi to her grandchildren, was full of light and energy. She could brighten any gathering with her beautiful presence. She was known for her fabulous cooking. So much so, her grandchildren requested she move in with them so they could eat her delicious food every day. She was a source of inspiration to both her family and friends, always being there to comfort, lift another up, celebrate their highs and lows, and always, always be interested in their life and activities.
Rosemary was also very active in the community. She belonged to the Ivy League Garden Club for many years. She volunteered thru the Junior League of Longview and she absolutely cherished her dear, special Sunday school class at the First Baptist Church of Longview.
She enjoyed wonderful times with her husband traveling, ballroom dancing and spending quality time together doing the day to day activities of life. And, she was blessed with wonderful, long lasting friends who she loved deeply. As a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, and good friend, she will be so missed by all who knew and loved her.
Words cannot express the depth of the sorrow and grief of those she left behind. They will be forever impacted by her love and example of graciousness, humility, generosity, bravery, and beauty both inside and out.
We are so very grateful to Dr. Lijo John and the wonderful staff at Texas Oncology for the special medical care she received. She always knew they had her best interest at heart which provided her with a great source of comfort during her illness.
If memorials wish to be sent, please send to the Cancer Society, P.O. Box 149275, Austin, Tx or First Baptist Church of Longview, 209 E South St., Longview Tx. 75601. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com/Rosemary Bagwell.
