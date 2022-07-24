Rosemary “Mert” Hively
WINONA — Rosemary Hively of Winona passed away July 17th, 2022. Rosemary was born July 1, 1948, in Longview, TX to Walter William and Mary Bueche. She was the eldest of 3 children. She was a graduate from Hallsville High School.
Rosemary retired form Halliburton and graciously volunteered at Longview Regional Hospital with her husband Joe for many years. She enjoyed taking cruises every chance she got. One of the greatest joys other than watching birds was spending time with her great grandkids.
Rosemary is survived by her son Dale and his wife Delia Hively of Winona. Her three grandchildren, Amanda Gage of Tatum, Kaleb and his wife Darian Hively of Tatum, and Dakota Jones of Maine, as well as her 4 great-grandchildren Alex, Kinley, Parker, and Artemis. Also survived by her sister Diane Barker of Santa Fe and brother Bob Bueche of Longview and several nieces and nephews.
Rosemary was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years Joe Hively; mother Mary Bueche, and father W. W. Bueche.
A celebration of life services will be held at Trails End Cowboy Church of Harrison County in Hallsville, Texas on July 30th, 2022 at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that contributions be made to AccentCare Hospice of Longview, 2904 N. Fourth St. Longview, TX 75605.
